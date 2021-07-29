Menu

Arsenal offered transfer lifeline after target gets benched for pre-season clash

Arsenal may have been offered a potential transfer boost in their bid to land James Maddison this summer.

The Leicester City star is said to be of interest to the Gunners this summer as they look to fill the creative void left by loan star Martin Odegaard.

According to football.london, Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Maddison’s and the deal could be a possibility this summer.

And in the midst of transfer speculation over his future, Maddison was benched by Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder started Leicester’s pre-season opener with Burton but he had no place in the starting lineup against Wycombe Wanderers.

James Maddison
The Foxes were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe with Maddison coming on in the second half.

And while the decision could be a case of managing workload for Maddison in pre-season, Arsenal fans will be hoping it’s a sign that the Leicester boss is taking a look at what he has without the midfielder with a possible exit in mind.

Whether that is the case or not, it’s more fuel for the rumour mill as Arsenal’s search for a creative midfielder rumbles on.

