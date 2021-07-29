Menu

£50m star having second part of Arsenal medical as transfer edges closer to completion

Brighton defender Ben White is reportedly having the second part of his medical with Arsenal ahead of finalising his £50million transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has shown plenty of quality in his time in the Premier League with Brighton, and also caught the eye during a loan spell in the Championship when he helped Leeds United win promotion.

White is now moving up again as Arsenal look to close in on this signing for around £50m, with the player now undergoing the second part of his medical, as explained by the latest update from Sky Sports in the video clip below…

White may look a tad expensive at £50m, but Arsenal fans will surely be pleased to see their club ready to spend money on established players that can strengthen their squad.

There’s no doubt that White is an ideal long-term replacement for departing veteran David Luiz, and an upgrade on players like Rob Holding and Pablo Mari.

The 23-year-old has the potential to really change Arsenal’s fortunes in the near future and get them challenging for the top four again.

