Arsenal paid more than Brighton expected for the transfer of England centre-back Ben White this summer.

The 23-year-old looks close to completing a £50million move to the Emirates Stadium, as per football.london and others, and it looks like it has the potential to be a superb signing for the Gunners.

Still, it’s also good business by Brighton, with the Seagulls said to have raised more money than they thought they would from White’s sale, according to Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast.

Castles also has updates on how Brighton are likely to invest the money from White’s sale, with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard apparently one of their top targets.

Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered by this fee as long as White can come in and perform as he has with Brighton, as well as on loan at Leeds United.

It seems pretty clear that the youngster has a bright future in the game and it looks like £50m will be a worthwhile investment.

Arsenal needed to strengthen in defence after a disappointing season last term, and with experienced centre-back David Luiz moving on at the end of his contract.