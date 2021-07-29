Approach made: Chelsea contacted by CL giants over potential €10m transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been contacted by Inter Milan about a potential €10million transfer deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish shot-stopper has not been at his best for much of his Stamford Bridge career, and it seems highly likely that Edouard Mendy is now firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

This could lead to Kepa moving on in order to pursue first-team football, and it seems Inter are keen to try their luck with an offer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report states that the Serie A giants could be ready to try paying around €10m for Kepa, but that seems unlikely to be enough to persuade Chelsea to sell.

The Blues splashed out big money on Kepa, paying £71million for him back in 2018, according to BBC Sport‘s report on the deal at the time.

Of course, Chelsea surely won’t be expecting to come very close to that price now after the player’s poor form in his time in west London, but €10m would represent a huge loss.

Todo Fichajes claim Inter need a long-term replacement for Samir Handanovic, so it will be interesting to see how much they could be willing to pay for Kepa.