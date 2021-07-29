Menu

These Chelsea fans make Erling Haaland observation after new yellow kit released

Loads of Chelsea fans are commenting about their new yellow kit and how it would look good on Erling Haaland.

Of course, Haaland already plays in yellow with his current club Borussia Dortmund, and he’s been strongly linked with a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge in recent times.

Jan Age Fjortoft recently reported on Haaland being a top target for Chelsea, speaking to ESPN in the video below about the west London giants potentially preparing to make a huge offer for the prolific young Norway international, whose 41 goals in 41 games last season would surely make him an ideal upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner up front…

This transfer news would get any fan excited, and so it’s little wonder these Chelsea supporters now seem to have Haaland on the brain.

Chelsea put out a tweet this morning announcing their slick new away kit, and the yellow design has sparked plenty of responses from fans about a potential move for Haaland so he can continue to wear yellow…

Haaland will surely have plenty of suitors in the near future, so most likely won’t be deciding what he does next based on a kit design, but you can definitely see why Chelsea fans made this connection.

