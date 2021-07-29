Chelsea could reportedly be ready to bid as much as €130million for the transfer of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

If the Blues did come in with that kind of money, it might well be too much for Inter to turn down, according to a report from Corriere della Sera.

Lukaku is one of the finest forwards in world football and it makes sense that Chelsea are looking at him this summer after the departure of Olivier Giroud and the slow start to life at Stamford Bridge from Timo Werner.

Chelsea had Lukaku as a youngster and failed to give him much playing time, only for the Belgium international to go on and enjoy a fine career at clubs like Everton, Manchester United, and now Inter.

Still, the west London giants now seem to be working hard on bringing Lukaku back to the club, with Corriere della Sera suggesting he’s now their main priority after their failure to sign Borussia Dortmund front-man Erling Haaland.

Despite winning the Champions League last season, Thomas Tuchel will surely feel he needs more goals in his side in order to properly challenge for the Premier League title.

Lukaku seems ideal for Chelsea’s needs and may be well worth investing big money in, though one snag seems to be that the player himself isn’t so keen on another spell in England.

Corriere della Sera claim that the 28-year-old is happy at Inter and unsure about moving back to the Premier League, so it remains to be seen if Chelsea can change his mind in the weeks ahead.