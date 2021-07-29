Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher has decided to join Crystal Palace on loan, according to TEAMtalk, despite heading out on a visit to Leeds’ training ground and other reported interest from Newcastle.

TEAMtalk report that Palace have won the signature of Gallagher with a late bid that offers the 21-year-old the opportunity to remain in London, despite Leeds already have agreed terms with Chelsea.

A move to Yorkshire seems to have been at an advanced stage as TEAMtalk add that Gallagher had actually already visited Leeds’ training ground before the transfer U-turn.

Gallagher showed that he belongs at the Premier League level with solid displays whilst out on loan at relegated West Bromwich Albion last season, starting 28 of his 30 top-flight appearances.

Gallagher will have the chance to settle alongside another Chelsea academy graduate at Palace, with pal Marc Guehi sealing a permanent transfer to the Eagles earlier this month. It’s also noted that Palace were alerted to the midfielder’s availability as they negotiated a deal for Guehi.

The Northern Echo also report that Newcastle were keen on the England Under-21s international, with the Magpies actually holding talks with the Chelsea hierarchy as they hoped to recruit Gallagher.

Gallagher has the remarkable chance to develop under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira at Palace, the Frenchman was one of the best midfielder of his generation so should have all the key tips to success.

The Chelsea man looks to be a smart signing for the South London outfit, with their central midfield options pretty slim after starter Luka Milivojevic, with Jairo Riedewald and James McArthur the only other experienced options after the departure of James McCarthy.

Gallagher has the bundles of energy to complement a defensive-minded player like Milivojevic very well in the middle of the park.