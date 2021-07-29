Menu

Christian Eriksen to have tests with Inter Milan next week to see if he can continue playing for the club

Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to return to his club Inter Milan next week in order to have tests with the Serie A giants after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The Denmark international shocked the footballing world when he collapsed during his team’s opening match of the Euros, with swift action from the medical team looking to have been key to saving his life.

Eriksen has thankfully recovered well since then, but it remains to be seen if he can realistically continue to play football at the highest level.

According to Sky Sports, Eriksen is now due for tests with Inter as they work out if he can return to playing for the club.

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland

MORE: Christian Eriksen pictured out on a stroll with his family

Everyone will be wishing the 29-year-old well, though of course the most important thing is that he’s still alive and well after this horrific incident earlier in the summer.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in January 2020, after a superb career in his time in the Premier League.

