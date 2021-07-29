Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to rival Sevilla for the potential transfer of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer.

Recent transfer rumours have claimed that Zouma could be on his way to Sevilla as part of Chelsea’s bid to sign Jules Kounde, though it may be that the Frenchman moves across London instead.

Zouma has never really been more than a squad player at Stamford Bridge, and it makes sense that the Blues could offload him in the coming weeks.

It would be ideal for Chelsea if they could offload Zouma to Sevilla in exchange for Kounde, but it seems there could still be a twist in this saga.

Latest reports claim Palace are also in for the 26-year-old, who would likely cost around £25million.

New manager Patrick Vieira has already made a number of changes to his squad this summer and a move for someone like Zouma could be another smart addition.