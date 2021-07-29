There was a lot of talk earlier this summer about a potential takeover of Arsenal, while Stan Kroenke was in big trouble with the fans after the ESL mess.

It looked like he would hang on and get another chance with the supporters after promises were made, but the jury is still out on their summer business and a takeover may still be welcome.

Spotify CEO Daniel EK is a self-confessed Arsenal fan and would be keen to take them over, and a report from the Sun has suggested that it could be on again.

The reason for this centres around the now-former NFL franchise from St Louis who are now in Los Angeles and known as the LA Rams, but it appears that Kroenke is now facing costs of £700m as he’s sued by the city of St Louis for his actions.

Those costs could rise to over $1B as other cases come to light, and it’s thought that EK is now back in the frame.

The problem for Arsenal now is that these cases could drag on and any focus or investment from the Kroenke’s isn’t their main problem right now, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out.