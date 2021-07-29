Done deal: Liverpool send youth international out on loan for the season

The gap between U23 football and senior football gets wider with each passing season, so sometimes all a player needs is to play some senior football at any level.

That’s particularly true for goalkeepers, as what they often need is the chance to take on the responsibility that comes with being the starting keeper for a team where the results actually matter.

That should be the case for Liverpool’s Polish keeper Jakub Ojrzynski as he’s been sent out on a season-long loan to Welsh side Caernarfon Town:

Goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has today joined Caernarfon Town on a season-long loan: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2021

It’s an interesting one for him as it’s not a league or level that most fans will be able to watch on a weekly basis, but it does give him that chance to show what he can do in a competitive league.

He’s been a standout at youth level for a while and he’s progressed through the various age groups for Poland over the years so he clearly has a big future in the game, and this could be a good signing for Caernarfon.