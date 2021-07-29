Erling Haaland comments dent Chelsea’s chances of signing Dortmund striker

Chelsea target Erling Haaland has essentially confirmed that he’ll be staying at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is one of the most talented young players on the planet, being just 21-years-old and among the best strikers on the planet.

You imagine there’s not a top club out there that wouldn’t love to add Haaland to their ranks, but whether they can afford to pay what’s necessary to free him from Dortmund is a different matter entirely.

Jaan Aage Fjortoft, a close friend of the Haaland family, has suggested that Chelsea are preparing a ‘big offer’ for the striker, with there being a belief that Dortmund could accept an offer of €175m.

Whether Chelsea are prepared to pay that much remains to be seen, but Haaland is almost certainly expecting to remain with Dortmund next season.

Haaland is quoted by The Sun discussing Dortmund new-boy Donyell Malen, and you tell us – do these sound like the words of a player who’s on his way out?

“I told him to give me a lot of assists, otherwise I’ll get mad at him.

“I hope we will play together in the offence. He’s here to make a difference.”

“He has to bring a positive energy and deliver from the first minute because BVB is a big club.”