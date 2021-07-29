According to information from West Bromwich Albion fan outlet WBA report, West Ham United could sign both Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira from the Baggies this summer.

WBA Report have suggested that David Moyes’ side are now leading the race to land Johnstone and that the England international goalkeeper’s agent has close ties to West Ham owner David Sullivan.

The insiders also claim that West Brom value Johnstone at £12m, whilst the Irons are angling for an initial loan deal for Pereira that would include an obligation to make the transfer permanent.

The duo were the two standout performers for relegated Albion last season, with Johnstone one of the division’s best stopper and earning a rightful spot in the England squad whilst Pereira also dazzled in his first ever season in the Premier League, scoring 11 times and proving six assists.

Moyes will need to strengthen in the goalkeeping department with Lukasz Fabianski now 36 years old, as the Hammers search for a long-term option between the sticks.

West Ham also need creativity after the end of Jesse Lingard’s loan spell and Pereira would be a fine option for the club to call on as they look to add an attacking spark.

With West Ham tasked with Europa League football in the new season, they’ll need to bolster their squad considerably so that they’re well-equipped to battle on the continent and in England.

The Hammers faithful may want to take this rumour with a pinch of salt as it claimed that talks to recruit Alphonse Areola were stalled, and as we’ve linked to above the Frenchman is now set for a medical.

