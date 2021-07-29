Everton star open to Sevilla move following Rafa Benitez appointment

According to recent reports in Spain, Everton star midfielder James Rodriguez is open to the idea of joining La Liga side, Sevilla.

That’s according to a recent report from Don Balon, who claim the Columbian playmaker has been discouraged following the recent appointment of new manager Rafa Benitez.

The outlet claim that Rodriguez does not have fond memories of working with Benitez following the pair’s time together at Real Madrid.

However, added to the fact life in Merseyside is not turning out how he hoped following his shock move from the La Liga giants last summer, Don Balon believe the South American midfielder could be set for yet another transfer.

It has been noted that Real Madrid is not willing to bring Rodriguez back to the Santiago Bernabeu but domestic rivals Sevilla would gladly add the midfielder to their ranks.

However, in light of Everton’s need to demand a fairly high transfer fee for Rodriguez as well as the player’s salary, Don Balon describe Sevilla’s pursuit of the 30-year-old as needing to a work ‘a true miracle’.