Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting update on Man City’s pursuit of Jack Grealish

Leading football expert Fabrizio Romano has recently updated fans with the latest in Manchester City’s pursuit of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Taking to his official social media on Thursday afternoon, the Italian freelance journalist confirmed that the Premier League champions are now in ‘direct contract’ with Aston Villa over a possible summer transfer for Grealish.

Romano has confirmed that in an attempt to retain the services of the England international, the Villians have offered Grealish a bumper new deal.

However, with Manchester City’s interest seemingly intensifying, the player himself appears to be stalling on making an outright decision.

It has been noted that any potential agreement is unlikely to take a long time with a resolution over the player’s future expected in the coming days.

CaughtOffside understands that an agreement in principle has been in place for several weeks now – with midfielder is set to sign for the Citizens in a deal worth £88m.