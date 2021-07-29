Fabrizio Romano provides update on Spurs’ pursuit of Atalanta star

Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered Tottenham Hotspur fans an update regarding the Londoners’ pursuit of Atalanta defender Christian Romero.

Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with signing Romero for quite some time. Despite the ongoing talks between the two clubs, so far, an agreement has failed to be reached.

However, although an agreement is still some way off, Romano has confirmed that the centre-back is Daniel Levy’s summer priority.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Romano has revealed that although Atalanta is demanding €55m in exchange for the 23-year-old, Tottenham Hotspur is only prepared to offer between €40m and €45m.

Tottenham are still in talks with Atalanta for Cristian Romero but it’s stand-by moment as they’re not paying €55m price tag. He’s the priority but Spurs are prepared to offer €40/45m. ?? #THFC There’s NO bid from Barça for Romero as of today. Personal terms agreed with Spurs. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

Still, with several weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, there is time for the Londoners to strike a deal, however, they have been handed a boost after it has emerged that despite reports, Barcelona has not yet launched a formal bid.