Former Brazilian striker shares a message of support for Simone Biles

The United States Gymnastics Federation announced that Simone Biles would not participate in the all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old American athlete decided to prioritize her mental health, which generated a stir among fans and personalities from the world of sports. Biles chose to prioritize her mental health, which caused a stir among fans, media, and other athletes from the sports world.

Support for Biles came from different parts of the world, and the one who joined the cause was former Brazilian footballer Adriano. The former Inter Milan striker decided to share some of his struggles with mental health, understanding what Biles is going through at the moment.

Adriano took to Twitter, where he relayed a message to the American gymnast.

“I know exactly what you are going through, and don’t let people crucify you. Be happy and take care of your head! I went through this, and to this day, they question me. May God forgive these bad people,” Adriano tweeted.

Biles assured that she would take her situation and go day by day with her decisions to compete or not in the remaining events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

