Real Madrid could yet be dragged into transfer race for Chelsea target

Real Madrid will go all-out for Erling Haaland this summer if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca.

As is mentioned in the report, Mbappe is the number one target for Real Madrid, whose summer has been a story of selling players to raise cash, rather than investing into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Signing Mbappe would be game-changing for Los Blancos, with the Frenchman being one of the best players on the planet, all while still only being 22-years-old.

However, what if Mbappe decides to stay at the Parc des Princes, and Real Madrid are left with a bundle of cash and nothing to spend it on?

Well, according to Marca, the Spanish giants will instead look to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund before the transfer window comes to an end.

That’ll come as a concern for Chelsea fans. As Sky Sports report, the European champions are being heavily linked with a bid for the Norwegian superstar.

Roman Abramovich might want to hurry up and make a bid before Real Madrid enter the face – because could Chelsea really convince Haaland ahead to join Chelsea ahead of them?