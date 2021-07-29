Leicester City playmaker James Maddison reportedly has a price tag of £70million as Arsenal show an interest in him in this summer’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old has shone in the Premier League in recent times and it’s little surprise to see Arsenal looking at him to bolster their options in the creative midfield department this summer.

The Gunners lost Mesut Ozil in January and could do with a long-term successor in that number ten role, with Maddison looking like he has the potential to slot in well in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Still, he won’t come cheap, with Sky Sports reporting that Leicester want £70m for the England international, though Arsenal are also looking at another move for Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard as an alternative.

Odegaard was on loan at Arsenal for the second half of last season and showed some promise, though he ended up returning to the Bernabeu this summer.

The Norway international has been involved in Madrid’s pre-season, but it might still be that his future in Spain is in some doubt and that another spell at the Emirates Stadium can’t be ruled out.

Still, many Gooners would surely prefer a deal for Maddison instead, given how much of a consistent stand-out performer he’s been for Leicester for some time now.

Arsenal don’t tend to spend as much as their rivals, but it could be worth going all out and paying the £70m required for a statement signing like this.