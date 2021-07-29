Arsenal reportedly look to have been given a major boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

The England international has been a key player for Leicester for the last few seasons and would clearly fit in well at a bigger club, particularly at Arsenal, where manager Mikel Arteta could really do with a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

Martin Odegaard came in on loan in January but has since returned to Real Madrid, and it may be that Arsenal’s interest in Maddison is growing.

See below as Pete O’Rourke provides an update on the Maddison transfer situation, with the reporter telling the Done Deal Show that the 24-year-old is a long-term target for the Gunners…

Our story this morning al James Maddison to Arsenal now backed up by the brilliant @TheAFCBeII https://t.co/cmrr592sze — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 29, 2021

MORE: £50m star completing Arsenal medical

There’s also the boost that Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers now seems increasingly open to the idea of letting Maddison go, which could end up being a big development in this saga.

Host Terry Flewers also tweets that a similar story has been tweeted by the reliable AFCBell Twitter account.