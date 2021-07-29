John Terry tipped as possible replacement for Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager

Chelsea legend John Terry is being tipped as a possible candidate to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager after leaving his position at Aston Villa.

Terry had been Dean Smith’s assistant at Villa Park, but it was recently announced that he was moving on to pursue a managerial career.

The former England international is now being strongly tipped to make a great career for himself in management, with Newcastle highlighted as a possible destination by former West Ham star Frank McAvennie.

“He’ll get a job no problem,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“I think he’s doing the right thing by taking a bit of time but there’s no doubt he wants that chance.

“He’ll be watching what happens, he’s got a name that will get him into any club.

“Who knows? Looking at who might be under pressure, Bruce always is.

“I see him [Terry] at Newcastle and I honestly think he’ll be a damned good manager.

“He would give some fresh ideas, I’m sure he’s very different to Bruce but it’s a huge job.

“How many top-class coaches did he work under at Chelsea? He must have picked up a few things.

“It won’t be long before he’ll be back in the Premier League.”