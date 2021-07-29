It looks like the time is now coming for Arsenal to bid farewell to Hector Bellerin after a decade at the club with journalist Pedro Almeida reporting that a deal with Inter Milan is ‘practically concluded’.

Bellerin has been heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal this summer, speculation that has run rife considering the smaller role the right-back played for Mikel Arteta since the end of February.

Almeida states that Bellerin will join the Serie A champions, with a deal ‘practically concluded’ and the full-back being free to arrive in Italy to complete a transfer next week.

The 26-year-old made just three appearances in the Gunners’ last 13 matches of the Premier League season, as they failed to qualify for any form of European football.

Almeida has also shed some light on the formula of the transfer by retweeting a post attributed to him from an Arsenal fan account, it will be a season-long loan deal with Inter holding a permanent option.

News of Inter nearing an agreement for Bellerin comes after it was claimed that Arsenal would try to use the Spaniard as a makeweight in an audacious effort to sign Nerazzurri forward Lautaro Martinez.

Bellerin has made 239 appearances over his 10 years at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, as well as landing a spot in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2015/16 season.

This marks the end of an era for Arsenal, as it appears that both the club and Bellerin are on the same page as the side look for someone new to achieve their goals and the Spaniard eyeing a new challenge.