AC Milan are stuck as it stands in their pursuit to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, someone that they see as a prime target, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian outlet write that the 28-year-old is seen as a ‘big goal’ and ‘first choice’ for the Rossoneri, who are in need of a playmaker after losing Hakan Calhanoglu to rivals Inter Milan.

The key issue is that Milan have, as of yet, had no luck in convincing Chelsea to part with Ziyech in an initial loan deal that would include a buy option, a transfer formula that the Blues aren’t keen on at all.

Ziyech endured a difficult debut season with the West London outfit after arriving for an initial fee of €40m from Ajax last summer, in a deal worth up to €44m per BBC Sport.

Calciomercato insist that Chelsea will not part with Ziyech on ‘favourable terms’, despite the ‘excellent relations’ between between the clubs as a result of transfer dealings in recent years.

It’s added that Milan icon and current technical director Paolo Maldini, as well as director of football Frederic Massara are now looking at a deal similar to the one they just struck for Brahim Diaz.

See More: These Chelsea fans make Erling Haaland observation after new yellow kit released

More Stories / Latest News Man United star instructs his agent to get him a transfer away after major development with another deal Louis van Gaal hits back after ex-Man Utd star claims he ‘hates Brazilians’ Manchester United making progress on beating Arsenal to £35m transfer after working “in the background”

Diaz returned on another loan spell to Milan this summer, but one that includes the option of a permanent deal and to make up for that not being mandatory – a buy-back clause for Real Madrid.

Calciomercato reiterate that Milan will revisit the Ziyech situation from mid-August, when Chelsea may have softened their stance, especially given that Thomas Tuchel doesn’t see the attacker as a starter.

There’s hope for Milan with the report detailing that ‘dialogue is open’.

Ziyech was hindered by some injury troubles in the first-half of last season and then failed to establish himself as a bonafide starter when Tuchel arrived, instead coming in and out of the lineup.

The 28-year-old still managed to contribute six goals and four assists across all competitions, which certainly wasn’t a bad return as he only started 23 of his 39 appearances.

Ziyech showed his dangerous passing ability at times and did come up with big goals like the ones against Atletico Madrid to advance in the Champions League and Manchester City in the FA Cup.