Leeds United are said to have reached an agreement over a goalkeeping target after weeks of speculation.

The Whites were in the market to sign a new stopper after Kiko Casilla left to join La Liga outfit Elche on loan.

And it did not take long for Victor Orta to settle on Kristoffer Klaesson, who has impressed for Velerenga in recent years.

Klaesson, still only 20 years of age, is being tipped to become a future Norway international.

And it seems he will get the chance to impress on one of the biggest stages come next season, albeit as a back-up to Illan Meslier.

Done deal. Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson will join Leeds from Vålerenga, total agreement reached on personal terms too. Contract until June 2026. ?? #LUFC Medicals scheduled this week – work permit expected to be approved soon, as per @stianwahl. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United have already completed the paperwork for the transfer with a medical booked for this week.

The young keeper is set to be tied down until 2026 with Leeds seeing him a long-term project.

The Whites will have to wait on a work permit, given Klaesson is coming from outside of the UK, but problems are not expected to arise.