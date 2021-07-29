Leicester City have reportedly set their asking price for James Maddison this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The England international has long been linked with a host of top clubs, but it seems it’s Arsenal showing the strongest interest in him in this transfer window.

Still, the Leicester Mercury report that it will take £70million at the very least to persuade the Foxes to let Maddison go, with the 24-year-old clearly still firmly in Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

This could be a blow for Arsenal, who seem unlikely to be able to afford to pay £70m for Maddison after a summer of heavy spending so far.

The Gunners have already signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, and Ben White is closing in on a £50million move to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s hard to imagine Arsenal could then go out and pay an extra £70m to sign Maddison, with the club known to also be tracking other attacking players who might be cheaper.

CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal are also exploring possible deals for Houssem Aouar, Ruben Neves and Renato Sanches in that area of the pitch.

Aouar is thought to be AFC’s priority, and Maddison could also be in the mix.