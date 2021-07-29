Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid attacker on loan with option of permanent transfer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential loan deal for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior this summer.

The Reds could do with freshening things up in their attack at the moment after a difficult season last term that saw them slump to third in the Premier League table and fail to win any silverware.

This was partly down to injuries in defence, but there’s also no question that attacking players like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were also far from at their best.

Vinicius could be a useful option for Liverpool, and it seems Jurgen Klopp is keen on an initial loan deal with the option to make the move permanent, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Merseyside giants know all about the Brazilian’s qualities after he put in a fine display against them in the Champions League last season, scoring twice against them in a 3-1 win in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Liverpool would surely benefit from bringing Vinicius to Anfield if possible, though one imagines Real might be unsure about letting this talented young player go.

Despite not quite establishing himself as a regular starter at the Bernabeu, the 21-year-old still has time to improve and could be worth keeping around and developing for a little while longer.

Liverpool may also face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Vinicius, according to Todo Fichajes.