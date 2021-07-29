Liverpool decide their preferred age range of transfer targets

Liverpool have reportedly decided to target players aged between 21 and 25 in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds have had a quiet summer so far, only bringing in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, but one imagines we’ll see a bit more from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the weeks to come.

It’s not entirely clear yet who might be coming in, but the Liverpool Echo report that the club ideally want young players who are not too far away from becoming big-name stars in the Premier League.

This seems like a good strategy, and is similar to the one they have used for much of Klopp’s time in charge at Liverpool.

Konate certainly fits that profile, while West Ham ace Jarrod Bowen has also been linked with LFC by The Athletic and could also make sense as part of that strategy.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season but failed to win any silverware, so it’s important that they improve their squad this summer as there are some signs of things going a bit stale.

Saido Mane and Roberto Firmino were below-par for much of last season, while Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit could be difficult to deal with unless a quality replacement is found.