Latest on Liverpool midfielder transfer search as Klopp outlines plans for new season

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to pursue transfer deals for Saul Niguez or Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Reds have just been dealt the blow of losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and the Netherlands international is sure to be a difficult player to replace.

Still, it seems Liverpool are not necessarily set to go out and splash the cash on a new signing in that position, with Goal stating that the club have ruled out bids for the likes of Saul and Tielemans.

The report claims Liverpool don’t view either of these players as financially realistic due to the transfer fees and wage demands of the pair.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also said to have settled on his preferred midfield trio for the new season, with Fabinho in the centre, Thiago Alcantara on the left, and Jordan Henderson on the right.

The Merseyside giants only used this trio once last season and it seems clear it could be a superb combination if all players are at their best.

Alcantara was last summer’s big signing in midfield but was slow to settle in in his debut campaign at Anfield, so Klopp will be hoping he can see the best of the Spain international this term.

Wijnaldum’s departure could mean Alcantara can get more playing time and establish himself as more of a leader in the middle of the park.