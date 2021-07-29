Liverpool have reportedly been offered a shock opportunity to sign midfielder Paul Pogba from rivals Manchester United.

The France international could make sense as an ideal signing for Liverpool at the moment, with the Reds losing key player Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

However, it’s very rare for United and Liverpool to do business with each other, so this deal would certainly be a huge story if it came to pass.

According to Le 10 Sport, Liverpool are currently not keen on the deal, but haven’t entirely ruled out moving for Pogba in January, when he’ll be even closer to the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

There’s no doubt Pogba is good enough to play for most top clubs in Europe, but he’s been most strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain by Eurosport and others.

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara last summer so arguably already have a player in line to replace Wijnaldum, but it could be hard to turn down a talent like Pogba.

The 28-year-old would do well to snub such a move, however, if he doesn’t want to completely tarnish his reputation with Red Devils fans.