Manchester United braced for £45million Paul Pogba transfer bid

Manchester United are reportedly braced for a £45million transfer bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Paul Pogba.

The France international is one of the finest players in Europe on his day, but has been a little inconsistent for much of his time at Old Trafford.

It’s not too surprising to see that Pogba’s Man Utd future is now in some doubt, with the 28-year-old now just a year away from being out of contract and able to leave on a free transfer.

According to Eurosport, PSG are now looking to snap up Pogba and could be set to try their luck with an offer of around £45m to sign the former Juventus man this summer.

The Red Devils won’t want to make such a big loss on a player they signed for a club-record £89m back in 2016 (as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time), but they’re not in a particularly strong position to negotiate anything else.

It would surely be worse for United if Pogba were to walk away on a free next summer, though it would at least mean the club got one final season out of the player.

The Athletic have also linked Pogba with PSG, stating that the Ligue 1 giants have sounded out the player over a move, though no approach has been made to United yet.