Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is reportedly looking for a transfer away from the club as they close in on a deal for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that the Sweden international has instructed his agent to find him a new club, with Roma a possible destination for him.

Todo Fichajes claim that it’s likely Lindelof will see less playing time once Varane completes a move to Old Trafford, and that’s spurred the player on to look for a summer transfer.

The report adds that it’s likely to cost any interested clubs around €30million to prise Lindelof away from Man Utd, where he’s mostly been a fairly solid and reliable player.

MORE: Manchester United in talks to beat Arsenal to £35m star

Still, there’s no doubt that he’d be the most likely player to make way as Varane comes in to form a partnership with club captain Harry Maguire, and some fans might not be too concerned if Lindelof were to move on.

The 27-year-old would be a useful option to have around as a squad player, but it makes sense that he could be keen to ensure he’s playing more often.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has Eric Bailly as a backup in defence, so it could be that the club could lose Lindelof without it troubling them too much.