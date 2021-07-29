Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not giving up on out of favour midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from United this summer despite only arriving last year.

United signed van de Beek for around £35million from Ajax, but the 24-year-old was forced to settle for just four Premier League starts in his maiden season at Old Trafford.

On the back of that, it has been reported that van de Beek could be sold, but that scenario does not seem likely given Solskjaer’s decision on Wednesday.

During a 2-2 pre-season draw with Brentford, van de Beek was introduced in the second half having started the game from the bench.

The Dutchman came on for Jesse Lingard, and after Nemanja Matic was brought off later in the game, Solskjaer entrusted van de Beek with the armband.

Of course, it was a youthful United line-up with the likes of Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba still not involved.

But Solskjaer clearly values van de Beek in spite of the transfer rumours that have claimed the midfielder could be sold this summer.