Medical tomorrow: Impressive Arsenal loanee expected to go out on another season-long loan

The main thing for a young player going out on loan is to keep improving and gain experience at a higher level, and Arsenal youngster Harry Clarke was impressive during a loan spell with Oldham last season.

The former England U17 international isn’t going to get into the senior team just now so another loan spell looks like the best option, and Football Insider have indicated that he’s headed north next season.

It’s believed that he will have a medical tomorrow with Ross County, and it’s a move that could bring out the best in him next season.

County have been an interesting team to watch over the years as they’ve only just avoided relegation in recent years, while their location often leads to a high turnover in playing staff each year.

They bring a lot of players up from England but Dingwall is a small village in the Highlands and there’s not a lot to do, so Malky Mackay will need to get this team to gel quickly.

Clarke should see plenty of playing time and his development will be helped by playing against some strong teams, so it will be interesting to see how he adapts.