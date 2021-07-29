Manchester United are reportedly making progress on a deal to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

The Portugal international is emerging as a serious target for Man Utd, despite also being strongly linked with Arsenal in recent times.

Having said that, CaughtOffside understands that Neves is NOT a priority for Arsenal, who have the Wolves ace as one of their options, but behind Houssem Aouar in their list of potential targets in the creative midfield department.

That could open the door to United, with Dean Jones claiming that the Red Devils have been making progress on signing Neves after working on a deal “in the background”.

Neves could be a fine signing to replace Paul Pogba if the Frenchman ends up leaving Old Trafford amid links with Paris Saint-Germain.

It could be all the more satisfying for United if they do end up beating Arsenal to Neves, with the 24-year-old likely to be a useful signing at the Emirates Stadium as well if the north London giants miss out on their other targets.