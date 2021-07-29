Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends cryptic warning to Man United player

Following his side’s latest pre-season friendly against Brentford on Wednesday night, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a rather cryptic message to an unknown squad player.

The Red Devils hosted the Bees in what was supposed to be nothing more than a pre-season warm-up, however, fans in attendance at Old Trafford were treated to two spectacular goals from Anthony Elanga and later Andreas Pereira.

Despite the match eventually ending all square at 2-2, the Red Devils’ gaffer took the time to issue a warning to at least one squad member who has yet to report back for pre-season training.

MORE: (Photo) Sergio Ramos sends Raphael Varane message ahead of Man United move

Speaking after the game, as quoted by MEN reporter Samuel Luckhurst, the Norweigan has predicted that the unnamed player may find it difficult to nail down a place among his matchday squads.

Certainly seemed like Solskjaer had someone in mind when he said this last night: ‘We haven’t got time to play catch-up. Whoever turns up late and doesn’t get a proper pre-season and is not fit when they come in might struggle to get into the team.’ #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 29, 2021

Selection of fans have been quick to speculate who they think Solskjaer may be referring to in his post-match statement.

Some have suggested Solskjaer’s comments could be aimed at French midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, with the manager refusing to elaborate, the United faithful have no choice but to sit tight and wait to see what squad Solskjaer favours next season.