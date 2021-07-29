Menu

(Video) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fires home emphatic volley for Liverpool during Hertha Berlin defeat

Liverpool were defeated 4-3 by Hertha Berlin this evening, but not before Oxlade-Chamberlain got on the scoresheet with a fine volley.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time as a Liverpool player has been marred by injury, but he will be making to look an impression on Jurgen Klopp this pre-season in order to have an impact next term.

There have been suggestions in Liverpool’s pre-season campaign to date that Oxlade-Chamberlain could play as a striker for the Reds next term, a position which he has never played prior.

Though, when Oxlade-Chamberlain is firing in goals in the manner that he did tonight, an emphatic, unstoppable volley, it’s clear to see why Klopp thinks he has a future in that role.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be concerned that Klopp trialling players in different positions suggests he has no money to spend in the transfer market, but that ought not to be a surprise with FSG around.

