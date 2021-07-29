Paul Pogba has already delivered a glowing verdict on Liverpool amid surprise transfer links.

The Frenchman is being tipped to leave Manchester United this summer with just one year remaining on his contract and new agreement over a new one in sight.

PSG have been the most regularly linked, as per Eurosport, but according to Le10Sport, one of United’s biggest rivals in Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Pogba.

The report claims Liverpool are not considering a move for the midfielder this summer but could revisit the situation in January when Pogba could be available for a cut-price.

MORE: Liverpool offered Paul Pogba transfer

Though, should the situation remain the same until January, Pogba will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with clubs from outside of England in January ahead of completing a free transfer the following summer.

That means a Liverpool move is unlikely, but even so, it is interesting to revisit Pogba’s comments on the Merseyside club from last year.

“They are so way ahead of everyone else,” Pogba said last February, as cited by the Manchester Evening News.

“They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.”

Even with that, a move to Anfield for Pogba is still unlikely, and Jurgen Klopp’s men have suffered a dip since that Premier League title win in the season before last.