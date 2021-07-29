‘There’s not much Man United can do’ – Ex-Red Devil fears ‘world-class player’ jumping ship

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick wants to see Paul Pogba snub advances from Paris Saint-Germain and stay at the club beyond this summer.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils, which leaves the club in serious jeopardy of losing not only one of their best players, but one of their most valuable assets, without receiving a penny in exchange.

As reported by Sky Sports, Man United are expected to be given the opportunity to cash-in on Pogba this summer by PSG, but that would mean accepting defeat in their efforts to make him stay.

The situation is on a knife-edge, with Pogba’s preference, whether it be to stay or go, currently ambiguous.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Man United player Chadwick acknowledges that Pogba could now force his way out, but still hopes that the 28-year-old can be convinced to stick around.

“I think football clubs have to look after themselves, as do the players,” Chadwick said.” It’s a short career and they want to earn the money they can earn and have the career they can have”

“There’s not much Man United can do, the power, as it is most of the time these days, is with the player and the agent. If Pogba doesn’t want to go he can quite easily sit out his contract.”

“You’d like to think the signings that have come in, I think Paul Pogba craves to be competing at the top of the league and winning league titles and winning trophies, something that he’s not done since he’s come back to Manchester United.”

“They’ve signed his teammate from France in Raphael Varane, and hopefully that can sway him a little bit. I’m sure if Paul Pogba’s playing in a team that’s competing to win a Premier League title, competing to win Champions League titles, it’s a place he’d want to be at.

Pogba and Varane have played arm-in-arm with Les Bleus since 2013, winning the World Cup together in Russia three years ago. The centre-back’s arrival from Real Madrid ought to be met favourably by Pogba.

With Man United’s chances of winning major silverware next campaign also having been enhanced by Varane’s arrival, along with the acquisition of Jadon Sancho, you wonder what benefit he could get out of departing.

The reality is, though, Pogba is in the top bracket of footballer, globally. His presence at Man United strengthens their chances of triumph, but would also propel PSG closer to winning their coveted first Champions League.

Chadwick notes Pogba’s star quality, reiterates his desire for him to stay with Man United beyond this summer, but concedes that the club could be forced into selling him to PSG and re-investing the cash.

“I think Paul Pogba is a genuine world-class player that Man United should be trying to keep,” Chadwick continued, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside. He’s always had an inconsistent spell at United, indifferent at times and other times brilliant.”

“The thing I would say, towards the end of last season, post-Christmas, he was up there with United’s best players and really showed the best form he’s had.”

“The cynical people would say that was putting in them performances to get a move, but in my eyes the key is to make him stay. If you’re adding world-class players, you’ll wanna keep the world-class players you’ve already got.

“But, obviously time will tell on that one. The sort of finances that Paris can offer, I’m sure that if United don’t see him willing to sign a new contract they will look to cash-in now and obviously reinvest that money into someone who could replace him.”

Pogba will soon be joining the Man United group for what remains of their pre-season campaign, with the start of the new Premier League season now very much on the horizon.

While there does not appear to be any impending exit on the cards, there’s more than enough time left in the transfer window for something to materialise.

Until Pogba signs along the dotted line and extends his contract – if that day ever comes – Man United fans are going to have little choice but to live in anxiety.