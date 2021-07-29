Paul Pogba has bumped into a Manchester United legend during his holiday.

Pogba is at the centre of yet another transfer saga this summer with uncertainty surrounding his Manchester United future.

With just one year remaining on his current deal and no new contract agreed upon, Pogba is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

PSG appears to be the most likely destination, according to The Athletic, but talks are not serious just yet.

In the meantime, Pogba is in the final days of his holiday having represented France at Euro 2020 this summer.

And before heading back to United, he has managed to snap a photo with Reds legend David Beckham.

It’s unclear where the pair met, but Beckham was in Italy at last check having had a telling off from an Italian police officer over his children and their use of of a jet-ski.

There were no jet-skis involved this time around with Pogba posting the picture of the pair posing in doors with the caption ‘too much sauce’.