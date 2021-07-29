(Photo) Sergio Ramos sends Raphael Varane message ahead of Man United move

Ahead of his impending move to Manchester United, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has received a message of support from former teammate Sergio Ramos.

The pair enjoyed hugely successful spells at Real Madrid, with Ramos spending 16 years and Varane 10 at the heart of Los Blancos’ defence.

Having featured in 1,031 matches, in all competitions, combined, the pair have lifted over 20 major trophies, including a stunning four Champions Leagues titles during an extraordinary period of dominance when the club won three finals in a row between 2016 and 2018.

However, like all good things in life, they must eventually come to an end and Ramos and Varane’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu is no exception.

Following Ramos’ lead out of the Real Madrid exit after the Spaniard teamed up with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG earlier this summer, Varane is now on the verge of joining Manchester United, pending a successful medical.

In light of what has been a massive summer of change for both players, Ramos has recently taken to his official Instagram to offer his old teammate his support.

The Spain international’s post directly translates to: “Dear Rapha, I can only thank you for these years of friendship, companionship, and triumphs, and wish you luck in a new stage that will surely be exciting.