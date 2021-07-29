Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been approached by Paris Saint-Germain as they sound him out over a potential transfer.

The France international has been a key player for Man Utd down the years, but has arguably only ever really shown glimpses of his talent during his time at Old Trafford.

Despite Pogba’s inconsistency, his stock seems to remain high as PSG weigh up a move for him this summer, according to The Athletic.

The report explains that the Ligue 1 giants have had initial discussions with Pogba to sound out how interested he’d be on a move to the Parc des Princes, though they’re yet to contact United about the deal.

It also seems that PSG are yet to decide if they’ll try signing Pogba this summer or if they’d be prepared to wait until next year to sign him on a free, according to The Athletic.

It would be interesting to see Pogba back in his native France, and one imagines we could definitely see a big improvement from the 28-year-old if he was playing both in a slightly less competitive league, and with better players around him such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Although many Red Devils fans will feel Pogba has been below-par in his time in Manchester, it’s also fair to say that the club being in a bit of a transitional phase in that time hasn’t helped the player.

We often see the former Juventus man playing better for the French national team, and it might well be that he’d shine once again at a club like PSG.