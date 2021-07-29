Psychic predicts that Colombia won’t qualify for World Cup next year

The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers will resume in early September, and the Colombia national team is facing Bolivia and Chile during these sets of matches.

Colombia is coming off a summer where they defeated Peru on the road and then drew against Argentina despite falling behind early in the fixture.

Furthermore, Reinaldo Rueda’s squad finished third in the Copa America, so they’re heading into the fall on a good note. Before these cames take place, a psychic makes a warning that could lower the morale of some fans.

Lilian Estrada, a psychic who has made herself known on various programs for networks such as Telemundo, Univisión, Radio Caracol, Cadena Sur, and Radio Uno, said that Colombia would not go to Qatar in 2022.

In an interview with KienyKe.com (via Marca), she spoke about Colombia’s chances of heading to the World Cup.

“I don’t want to be negative, but I can’t tell you yes if with my clairvoyance I’m seeing a no. I get sad because I’m Colombian,” Estrada said.

Estrada also spoke about the future of James Rodríguez in the national team and called for reflection and humility.

“Before two years, he will not be James anymore because his legs will not give him any more, and it hurts to think like that. I love him very much, but he has come from the doldrums because he has become very rebellious; James loves it. I say be humble; I tell James not to go overboard with money,” Estrada said.