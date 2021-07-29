Real Madrid fans will be delighted to hear the news that an agreement has been reached with Dani Carvajal over a three-year contract extension, according to AS. It’s expected to be announced in hours.

AS report that this contract agreement was actually struck at the end of last season as Los Blancos have rewarded their long-serving right-back despite a campaign hindered by injuries.

The Spanish publication add that plan will be for Madrid to renew Carvajal on a season-by-season basis after the expiration of this deal, which will tie the Spain international down to club until he’s 32 years old.

Carvajal was limited to just 15 appearances across all competitions last season due to a couple of different injuries.

This is undoubtedly a shrewd piece of business from the Real Madrid hierarchy as they’ve secured the future of a key part of their defence in a summer that’s seen them lose staples Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

It will be interesting to see how Carvajal recovers from the injury troubles he’s suffered from over the last year, he didn’t make Spain’s Euros squad so it’s still unclear how much he’s been impacted.