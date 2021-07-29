Real Madrid supporters will be reeling with excitement after Spanish television show El Chiringuito offered a surprising report on the physical condition of Eden Hazard.

Hazard, who was away with Belgium for the Euros this summer, has left the Real Madrid dressing room surprised by how thin he’s returned, according to Edu Aguirre.

The silky attacker has faced regular criticism for his physical condition since he joined Los Blancos from Chelsea, with it clear that the 30-year-old has looked pretty heavy at times.

It’s certainly strange to see this news from El Chiringuito, who scapegoated the attacker after the Champions League defeat to Hazard’s former club Chelsea.

Also, the revelation comes just a day after reports claiming Hazard performed disappointingly in tests.

See More: Carlo Ancelotti wasn’t Real Madrid’s first choice as it’s revealed Max Allegri turned down Los Blancos

? Información de @EduAguirre7 sobre HAZARD? ? “En el VESTUARIO del Real MADRID, ha sorprendido lo DELGADO que está HAZARD” ? pic.twitter.com/dM75v8tZXS — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 29, 2021

?| In Real Madrid’s dressing room, they are surprised by how thin Hazard is. @EduAguirre7 [?] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 29, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Romelu Lukaku gives classy response to Chelsea’s mouth-watering contract offer Approach made: Chelsea contacted by CL giants over potential €10m transfer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends cryptic warning to Man United player

Here’s some footage of the Belgian superstar in pre-season training:

Supporters will be hoping that the apparent improved condition that Hazard is in will drastically cut down the chances of the ace being hit with injuries that have derailed his Los Blancos career.

It would be lovely to see Hazard back to his world-class best in the new season, if that is still possible.