Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly obsessed with the idea of signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

In fact, a deal for Mbappe is such a priority for the Spanish giants, that it might mean they’re ready to risk not signing a new centre-back this summer in order to afford the France international, according to The Athletic.

This is despite Madrid already losing Sergio Ramos this summer, while Raphael Varane also looks set to follow after Manchester United announced on their official website that they’d agreed a deal for him.

It seems very risky not to make a new defender a top priority this summer, but it seems Real chief Perez is “utterly obsessed” with bringing in Mbappe, which could mean Los Blancos have to limit their spending elsewhere.

Perez is known for his love of signing ‘Galacticos’, and Mbappe would definitely come into that category and give the club their ideal long-term successor to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 22-year-old has had a superb career so far and is also in the final year of his contract with PSG, so it makes sense that he has clubs like Real on alert.

Still, some Madrid fans will surely be questioning how sensible it is to pursue the president’s preferred target instead of thinking about getting the right balance in all areas of the squad.

Ramos and Varane were hugely important members of the team and won’t be easy to replace, with The Athletic naming Villarreal’s Pau Torres as one of the names they’d looked at for that position.