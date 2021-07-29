Romelu Lukaku is said to have thanked former club Chelsea for their newest offer over a transfer this summer.

Lukaku emerged as one of the targets for Chelsea in their bid to sign a top-class striker this summer.

Erling Haaland is another, but according to Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl, the Norwegian striker is staying put.

That update saw Chelsea turn elsewhere with Corriere della Sera claiming the Blues were about to make an offer Inter Milan could not refuse, worth around €130million.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, Chelsea actually called Lukaku to make him a huge new salary offer.

But they were sent packing with Lukaku said to have ‘kindly said no’ to his former club.

The proposal from the Blues was said to have been worth more than €10m per season, but for Lukaku, the ‘door is closed’, according to the report, and in his mind, ‘there is only Inter’.

The Belgian won the Serie A title with Inter last season and he heads into the new campaign hoping to continue his fine form.