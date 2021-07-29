(Video) Sadio Mane kicks off Liverpool comeback vs Hertha Berlin with finish from close range

Liverpool found themselves 2-0 down in their pre-season clash with Hertha Berlin, with Sadio Mane kicking off the comeback.

The Reds’ pre-season preparations are well underway, with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to build on their fitness ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Tonight’s clash with Hertha Berlin provided them with an opportunity to get some more minutes in their legs, and it was clear from the outset that Hertha weren’t going to roll over to the Premier League giants.

Liverpool fast found themselves 2-0 down and in jeopardy of a pre-season pants-pulling, which is never an ideal way to prepare for the new season.

Thankfully for Klopp and co, when you have players of Sadio Mane’s calibre on the field, you’re always in with a chance of finding the back of the net.

Mane halved the deficit with a strike that doesn’t rank among his prettiest in Liverpool colours, but they all count…

Liverpool managed to draw onto level terms before the half-time break, with Takumi Minamino scoring the second.

Klopp will be delighted to see his attackers getting on the scoresheet and building their confidence.