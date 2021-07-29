Sassuolo give no-nonsense verdict on Juventus’ pursuit of Locatelli

After seeing their most highly-rated player pursued by domestic rivals Juventus, Italian side Sassuolo has taken a firm stance when it comes to the prospect of seeing midfielder Manuel Locatelli make a summer switch.

Locatelli, 23, joined Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2018, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth just £12.6m.

Since arriving at the Mapei Stadium, the talented Italy international has gone on to feature in 99 matches, in all competitions, scoring seven times and assisting another 11 goals, along the way.

In light of what has been a hugely impressive three years with Sassuolo, amplified by his recent European Championship-winning performances for Italy, Juventus have emerged as front runners to sign the 23-year-old.

However, despite pursuing the midfielder for quite some time throughout the course of the summer, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has recently offered fans an update on the club’s stance.

As quoted by leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Carnevali, who spoke to reporters, confirmed that Locatelli, along with the side’s other best players will not be sold late on in the transfer window.