Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ex-Man United teammate hopes new contract will mark ‘the start of a dynasty’

Manchester United’s decision to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract is a statement of the club’s commitment to their manager, according to former teammate Luke Chadwick.

As was announced last Saturday, Solskjaer and Man United had agreed terms over a new contract until 2024, with the club also having the option to extend his deal by another year beyond that.

Solskjaer’s contract was due to expire at the end of the upcoming campaign, with Man United making their move to ensure that the Norwegian’s future was in their hands.

It’s a decision from the club which is testament to their faith and commitment in their current manager, and Solskjaer’s former teammate, Luke Chadwick, sees value in that.

“I think it’s a statement that Manchester United have made to put all the rumours to bed,” Chadwick said, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside. “Every time United lose a couple of games it’s a crisis and it’s time to get rid of the manager.”

“United have shown they’re going back to what they’ve known, with the great manager that they had, Sir Alex Ferguson, when he was given time to build that dynasty and put something together that then lasted for years.”

“I think when Ferguson left the plan was for David Moyes to be the long-term successor, but it was always going to be a more or less impossible job for Moyes or whoever followed straight after Sir Alex.”

“It didn’t work out, and you always seemed to think that Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, two incredible managers with proven track records, but probably not appointments that were for longevity, it was for instant success that didn’t materialise either.”

While Solskjaer has earned much acclaim for the good work he has done at Old Trafford, he is yet to win a single trophy while in charge of his former club – and after all – winning trophies is what Man United are all about.

Comparisons to the great Sir Alex are premature, but there does appear to be intention from the hierarchy to give him the same kind of backing that helped the Scotsman succeed.

Solskjaer is laying the foundations which Man United hope will see them thrive in the future, with Chadwick, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, bullish about what’s to come.

“Ole’s come in, to begin with as an interim manager and had a great run then,” Chadwick continued.” He’s proved his worth and is showing steady improvement in the squad, in the club since he’s come into it.”

“I think now it’s just further endorsement of him that yes: we want to do this for the long-term, we want to make this work, we’ve shown improvement over the last two, two and a half seasons and hopefully this will be the start of a dynasty that Ole can build similar to Sir Alex.'”

“If it was half as good as the tenure that he had at the club then I think everyone would be quite happy with it.”

With Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane having been added to the squad, Solskjaer is thin on excuses ahead of the new season. The expectations have been raised and success will be demanded.

Man United are a club that should be looking to win a trophy every season, with Solskjaer thus far falling short on that front.

There’s only so much time that the club can give him if he is unable to add trophies to the cabinet, but that new contract gives him a certain degree of security – he’ll be resting assured.