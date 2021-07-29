(Video) Takumi Minamino bags for Liverpool after exquisite Mohamed Salah back-heel assist

Liverpool got back on level terms during their pre-season clash with Hertha Berlin after Takumi Minamino found himself in the right place, at the right time.

The Reds found themselves 2-0 down in the first-half of their clash with Hertha, with Jurgen Klopp probably tempted to throw the unfit Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk into the action, unimpressed with the defensive work on show.

Thankfully for Klopp, as his defence faltered, his attack thrived. Sadio Mane pulled one back for Liverpool from close-range, a goal for his confidence ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Klopp then saw his two other attackers – Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino – combine for Liverpool’s second, and how…

The back-heel from Salah is sublime. To have the awareness that your teammate is in that pocket of space is one thing, to execute the pass and find him is a different matter entirely.

It’ll also do wonders for Minamino to be scoring in a Liverpool shirt once again. His loan with Southampton was so-so, whether he has a future at Liverpool under Klopp remains to be seen.